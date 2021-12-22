Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flywire (FLYW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW) recently:

12/17/2021 – Flywire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

12/16/2021 – Flywire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

12/10/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Flywire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

12/7/2021 – Flywire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

12/1/2021 – Flywire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

11/29/2021 – Flywire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

11/24/2021 – Flywire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

11/15/2021 – Flywire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

11/12/2021 – Flywire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

11/10/2021 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLYW stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,022,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 410,250 shares of company stock valued at $16,151,705 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

