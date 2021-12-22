Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.