Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.80.

