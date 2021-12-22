Law Debenture Co. Plans Dividend of GBX 6.88 (LON:LWDB)

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LWDB stock opened at GBX 768 ($10.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 770.66. Law Debenture has a 52 week low of GBX 620.93 ($8.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 813 ($10.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £943.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.52.
Law Debenture Company Profile
