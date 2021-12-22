Law Debenture Co. Plans Dividend of GBX 6.88 (LON:LWDB)

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LWDB stock opened at GBX 768 ($10.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 770.66. Law Debenture has a 52 week low of GBX 620.93 ($8.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 813 ($10.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £943.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.52.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.