Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.25

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 96 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

