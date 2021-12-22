GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,366 ($18.05) and last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.23). 229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,378.21. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 62.13.

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.