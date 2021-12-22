Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Trading Down 5.2%

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Approximately 2,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 million and a PE ratio of 30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.75.

About Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading. It holds working interests in two license areas, including Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

