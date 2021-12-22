Paradise, Inc. Plans Dividend of $4.50 (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PARF opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Paradise has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

About Paradise

Paradise, Inc engages in producing and selling candied fruits and plastic containers. It operates through the following segments: Candied Fruit and Molded Plastics. The Candied Fruit segment produces candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, sold to bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking.

