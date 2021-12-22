Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0169 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.
LZRFY stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.
About Localiza Rent a Car
