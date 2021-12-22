DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.65

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

