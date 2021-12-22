Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.15

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 546633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $887.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

