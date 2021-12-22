ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Position Trimmed by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

