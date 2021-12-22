Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $206,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.81. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

