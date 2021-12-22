Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $34,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.47. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

