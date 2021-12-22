Florin Court Capital LLP Invests $925,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 240.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

