EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EVI stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%.

In other news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 313.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 223.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

