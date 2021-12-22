Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $43,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $677.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $720.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.