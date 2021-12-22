HCR Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,420,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

