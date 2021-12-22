Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM opened at $648.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $649.01 and a 200 day moving average of $599.14. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.90 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

