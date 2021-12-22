Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 4,126,683 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,023 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,456 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

