Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY opened at $315.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.00. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $131.15 and a 52 week high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.62.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

