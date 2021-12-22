Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 17,862 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 35.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

