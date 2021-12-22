Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.28

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 294516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Argus reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,975. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.