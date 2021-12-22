Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

OPI opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

