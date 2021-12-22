Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

