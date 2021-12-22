Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NXPI opened at $224.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.12. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

