$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,526,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 478,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 439,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

