Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CEL-SCI worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CEL-SCI news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVM opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.15. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

