Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.26

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.26 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 59743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €110.00 ($123.60) to €101.00 ($113.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that Zalando SE will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.