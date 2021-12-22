Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $154.24 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.93, a PEG ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

