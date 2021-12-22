Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 57.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $378.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

