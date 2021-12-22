TheStreet Lowers Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.55 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

