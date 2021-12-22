Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

