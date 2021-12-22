The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

