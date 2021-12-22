APIX Price Tops $0.0924 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. APIX has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $762,588.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006799 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

