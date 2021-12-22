Sonar Hits Market Capitalization of $15.66 Million (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sonar has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $128,541.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.75 or 0.08144669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,936.44 or 1.00250543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

