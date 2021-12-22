Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Relx alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.