1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,919 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Chevron by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.