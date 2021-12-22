Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.