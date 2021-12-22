Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,746 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

