Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 5,587 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 145,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

UBSI opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.