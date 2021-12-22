Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 79.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $46,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

