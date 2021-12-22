Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 1,069 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.