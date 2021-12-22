AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $8,379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,191 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 54.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.