F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 79.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,089,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.