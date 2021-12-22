CNB Bank Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CNB Bank lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 92.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $231.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.21 and a 200 day moving average of $335.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $190.23 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.11.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

