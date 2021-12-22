Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

