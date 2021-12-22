HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

