HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $246.98 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.