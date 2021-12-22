Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:ALAI opened at GBX 47.78 ($0.63) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 44.20 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £27.29 million and a PE ratio of 4.86.
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile
