Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ALAI opened at GBX 47.78 ($0.63) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 44.20 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £27.29 million and a PE ratio of 4.86.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

